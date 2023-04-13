Elon Musk

Elon Musk

 Courtesy Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shot down a BBC reporter — at one point directly accusing him of lying — in a surprise interview with the media organization.

The British broadcaster aired a live 90-minute interview from the company’s headquarters in California on April 12, streamed live on its news channel and Twitter Spaces.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.