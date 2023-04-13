Twitter CEO Elon Musk shot down a BBC reporter — at one point directly accusing him of lying — in a surprise interview with the media organization.
The British broadcaster aired a live 90-minute interview from the company’s headquarters in California on April 12, streamed live on its news channel and Twitter Spaces.
Organized only hours before, the interview with Musk by North American correspondent James Clayton, which came amid a dispute between the BBC and Twitter over the former’s “government funded media” label, covered a range of topics including the business magnate’s takeover of Twitter, hate speech on the platform, and COVID-19 misinformation.
The latter two points proved to be something of a sticking point, with a viral clip, shared by Musk himself, proving popular on the platform.
A third of the way into the interview, Clayton referenced previous discussions with Twitter employees who claimed there were not enough people to moderate hate speech.
“What hate speech are you talking about? I mean, you use Twitter?” replied Musk.
“Do you see a rise in hate speech? Just your personal anecdote, do you? I don’t.”
Clayton said he had seen a rise in hateful content in the For You feed, prompting Musk to ask him to provide an example.
“You said you’ve seen more hateful content, but you can’t name a single example. Not even one,” said Musk.
“Then I say, sir, that you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
After Clayton replied “really?” Musk added: “Yes. Because you can’t give a single example of hateful content. Not even one tweet. And yet you claimed that the hateful content was high. That’s false.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.