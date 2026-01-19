Young Canadians more likely to vote Conservative in next election

A new poll shows Canadian young people are more likely than those over 60 to vote Conservative in the next federal election.This is according to an Abacus Data poll, taken between January 9-14, surveying almost 2,000 Canadian adults — giving a snapshot of the federal landscape in the new year.In the group of Canadians aged 18 to 29 years old, 50% stated they would vote Conservative, while only 27% said they would vote Liberal.This is a stark difference from those over 60, who were the age group most likely to vote Liberal, 52% saying they vote Liberal, while 32% saying they'd vote Conservative..Somewhere in the middle were the two other age groups.Among Canadians aged 30 to 44, Conservatives were in the lead at 41%, while 35% said they'd vote Liberal.For individuals aged 45 to 59, 43% said they would vote Conservative, while 39% said they'd vote Liberal.Leadership impressions did shift for Conservatives — 35% of people say they would keep Pierre Poilievre as leader, while 51% say they'd remove him..The poll suggests, "Poilievre’s position is less secure.""While a clear majority of Conservative supporters would keep him, a larger minority would vote to remove him, and uncertainty is higher."The poll also states Mark Carney's leadership position amongst voters is far more stable.Carney received 49% of people saying they'd keep him as leader, while 37% said they'd remove him.The poll concluded that if elections were held today — Conservatives and Liberals would remain in a deadlocked race..As the CEO of Abacus Data, David Coletto, asserts from the data, "What has changed is the context. Donald Trump has re-emerged as a top tier issue, reflecting how global instability and US politics are increasingly viewed through a domestic lens.""At the same time, Pierre Poilievre’s negatives have risen, while Mark Carney continues to benefit from a broader pool of accessible voters, even if that has not yet produced a clear lead.""This is a competitive but fragile equilibrium.""The electorate is paying attention and weighing risks at home and abroad. The constant stream of global events and the perceived fragility of the Canadian economy continues to shape the broader Canadian public opinion landscape,” Coletto stated.