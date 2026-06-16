YOUNG GUNS FOR HIRE: Toronto police arrest suspects in spree of shootings as murder charge looms in officer’s death

Toronto police have arrested three suspects, seized two firearms and linked a string of shootings across the Greater Toronto Area, including a brazen attack on the U.S. Consulate, while one suspect is expected to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.Police announced Tuesday that the arrests stem from a sprawling investigation led by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force into three separate shootings in March that investigators believe are connected.“This is a complex, coordinated investigation involving multiple law enforcement partners and spanning numerous violent incidents across the Greater Toronto Area,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw.Demkiw said the investigation highlights the dangers officers face while confronting violent offenders and paid tribute to Pinizzotto, who was killed during the execution of a search warrant earlier this month.“We lost one of our own during this operation, and Const. Marc Pinizzotto’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.Police said the teenage gunmen were hired to shoot-up the building. They took cellphone fottage of the shooting to get paid.The investigation began after gunfire erupted outside the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue in downtown Toronto on March 10.Police allege two suspects exited a stolen white Honda CR-V shortly before 5:30 a.m. and fired multiple rounds at the diplomatic building before fleeing the scene. Surveillance footage allegedly captured the suspects firing at the consulate and recording the attack on their cellphones.Although people were inside the building at the time, no injuries were reported.The incident prompted a joint investigation involving Toronto Police, the RCMP, the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and the force’s Counter-Terrorism Security Unit.Investigators later connected the consulate shooting to a March 25 shooting at a residential high-rise near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East and a March 26 shooting targeting a business near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West..In the latter incident, police pursued a fleeing vehicle that crashed into a fence before two suspects escaped on foot. Investigators believe a neighbouring business was the intended target.On April 15, police charged Jayon Burgher, 18, of Barrie, in connection with the March 26 shooting. He faces multiple firearms offences, including discharging a prohibited or restricted firearm into a place, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of stolen property.On June 11, police executed five search warrants across Toronto with support from the RCMP.Investigators arrested Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, 18, of Toronto, who has been charged in connection with the shooting at the U.S. Consulate. Police say officers seized a loaded handgun during the search.Tracey-Stewart faces numerous charges, including attacking the premises of internationally protected persons, discharging a firearm at a place, possession of stolen property and multiple firearms offences..Police also arrested Nicholas Bennett, 19, of Toronto.Authorities allege Bennett fatally shot Const. Pinizzotto during the execution of a search warrant. Officers returned fire, leaving Bennett hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.Police say Bennett is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in connection with Pinizzotto’s death.He is also expected to face charges related to both the March 25 residential shooting and the March 26 business shooting..Investigators say forensic ballistics testing is ongoing and could result in additional charges or connections between the seized firearms and other crimes.One suspect remains at large.Toronto Police have issued a warrant for 19-year-old Zara Jabbi in connection with the March 10 shooting at the U.S. Consulate.A court has authorized police to publicly identify Jabbi for five days to assist in locating him. That authorization expires June 19.Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.