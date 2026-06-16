News

YOUNG GUNS FOR HIRE: Toronto police arrest suspects in spree of shootings as murder charge looms in officer’s death

Jayon Burgher
Jayon BurgherTPS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Ontpoli
Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Service
National Security Enforcement Team
Const. Marc Pinizzotto
Jayon Burgher
Sheldon Tracey-Stewart
Nicholas Bennett
Zara Jabbi
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news