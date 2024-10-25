YOUNG HEROES: City of Calgary honours child bravery at 911 Awards

Ten young Calgarians were honored at the City of Calgary’s 911 Heroes Awards Ceremony, where city officials celebrated their quick thinking and bravery during emergencies. The award recipients were each nominated by the 911 Emergency Communications Officers (ECO) who handled their calls, underscoring the life-saving role that even the youngest Calgarians can play.Among the heroes was 11-year-old Abem Woldu, who took swift action after detecting a gas odor in her home. Abem called 911, provided key details about the smell’s location, translated for her mother, and led her family outside to safety until firefighters arrived. Her calm response enabled emergency services to act quickly, keeping her family out of harm’s way.Another young hero, 12-year-old Joelle Calvello-Mendoza, called 911 after noticing a stranger in distress in her backyard. Joelle’s father stepped outside to help the person, while Joelle relayed crucial information to the ECO, ensuring police were informed and could assist the individual promptly.Fourteen-year-old Mauricio Olivares also demonstrated exceptional courage when he discovered a rapidly spreading grass fire near the Glenmore Inn. Mauricio called 911 provided the fire’s location, and stayed at a safe distance to help firefighters pinpoint the blaze. His quick response prevented further damage to nearby structures, including a hotel and an ENMAX transformer.On her way to school, 15-year-old Nabiha Azami saw a child hit by a car. Nabiha called 911 and directed bystanders to ensure traffic safety. She also translated care instructions for her father and others assisting the child, facilitating a fast response by paramedics and keeping the scene orderly.At home, 13-year-old Qai Alrefaai noticed a gas smell near his water heater and immediately called 911. Translating for his family, Qai provided essential information, helping firefighters detect low carbon monoxide levels and secure the area until repairs were made.A team of friends, 12-year-olds Shae Craig and Cassidy VanDerMeulen, and 13-year-old Bella Bealing, quickly sprang into action when they witnessed a car accident outside their school. Together, they called 911, reporting the incident’s location, vehicle details, and injuries, ensuring rapid assistance for those involved.Ten-year-old Yaseen Farag found a lost toddler in his neighborhood and called 911 to report the child’s location and description, keeping the boy safe and calm until police arrived to reunite him with his family.Lastly, 10-year-old Zayan Hilal noticed a fire on a balcony while driving with his father and called 911 to provide the apartment’s address. His prompt report allowed firefighters to arrive quickly, extinguishing the flames before they could spread and keeping the building’s residents safe.“These young individuals have shown that heroes come in all ages,” said Glenda Sahlen, Deputy Chief of Operations with Calgary 911