CALGARY — Canada has a man problem.A demographic imbalance — to be more precise — of young men dominating its populace in major cities.That's because in 40 of Canada's 41 major cities, young men, aged 18 to 34, outnumber young women in the same age range, based on July 2025 Statistics Canada data.Overall, in the entire country, for every 100 young women, there are 108 young men..But of course, this is only an average and is amplified in some metropolitan areas — the worst being Windsor, Ontario.In Windsor, males outnumber females at a ratio of 127 men for every 100 women.It seems like a trend in many Ontario cities, as this is a trend in the top three cities where young men dominate the population, with Kitchener-Waterloo in second, having over 120 men per 100 women, and Sudbury in third, with a similar ratio.The only city with a female-dominated population is named appropriately: Victoria, BC, having 98 men for every 100 women..Though it is true that there are more men than women worldwide, the difference is dismal, about 101 males for every 100 females, according to United Nations 2026 data.So, why do Canada's young men outnumber its young women?In large part, this phenomenon can be attributed to temporary workers, with significantly more young male temporary foreign workers coming to Canada.As Statistics Canada records, in 2025, there were 959,378 young male temporary foreign workers between 20 and 34..In comparison, that same year, there were 731,758 young female temporary foreign workers in Canada between ages 20 and 34 — more than a 200,000 difference.Even the most recent statistics from the first two quarters of 2026 show there were 873,699 male temporary foreign workers between ages 20 and 34, while 670,848 were female temporary foreign workers.