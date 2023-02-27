Prime minister and protestor
Courtesy of Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled by a protester on Friday at a Toronto event marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"F*ck you Justin. You're a f*cking dictator," Derick Bellamy yelled out while the prime minister was speaking.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Mr. Bellamy was too complimentary to the Chinese appointed POS we have impersonating as a PM. Until Trudope has some accountability shoved down his & fellow string pullers throats, the slippery slope Canada is on, will only get worse.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yes, he was. The Fascist Dictator has his hob-nailed jackboot on the throats of Canadians. And he's doing it with the full support of Stalinist Jagmeet Singh.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Pierre Poilievre is the Uni Party!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Of course Pierre Poilievre AKA "Trudeau Junior" the war monger was in attendance. Just who's side is Pierre Poilievre on anyway?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Well said, Derick Bellamy, but you left out a word: "Fascist" as in a "Fascist" Dictator".

When a Prime Minister can freeze bank accounts and take away our Charter rights with the collusion of the police, banks and media, that makes him a "Fascist Dictator".

To quote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Life, Liberty and Levin last night, "our rights are not a courtesy of the government". They are inherent.

Report Add Reply

