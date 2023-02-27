Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled by a protester on Friday at a Toronto event marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"F*ck you Justin. You're a f*cking dictator," Derick Bellamy yelled out while the prime minister was speaking.
"A year ago today, Ukrainians woke up to the horror of war in their…" the prime minister started before being interrupted.
"Hey sir, I think Ukrainians could tell you a little bit about freedom and liberty, so why don't you settle down?" Trudeau said.
Yelling over a cheering crowd, Trudeau said, "This is a night for them, not for you. This is a night for Ukrainians, not for you."
"If you want to stand and cheer with Ukraine, do that. If you want to wave that Ukrainian flag, please do. But let people celebratre that Ukraine is still standing, and Canada stands with it," he said.
During the rally, Trudeau told more than 1,000 people that Canada would support Ukraine "as long it takes, as much as it takes," in its war against Russia. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were also in attendance at the event.
On Twitter, Bellamy remarked sarcastically at how "selfish" he was to "try to address my own prime minister, in my own country, in the city I was born in."
Bellamy, who voted for the People's Party of Canada during the 2021 election, said the vigil being held at Toronto City Hall was a "war rally with a series of highly-politicized hype speeches.
"I wasn't going to make a disruption until I confirmed that what I was at was in no way a solemn memorial," he said.
I have nothing against Ukrainians supporting their country against Putin.But evil Canadians like @JustinTrudeau should not be able to use the war as a distraction from how they threaten our freedom right here in Canada. pic.twitter.com/gZ5zQ6fTHQ
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Mr. Bellamy was too complimentary to the Chinese appointed POS we have impersonating as a PM. Until Trudope has some accountability shoved down his & fellow string pullers throats, the slippery slope Canada is on, will only get worse.
Yes, he was. The Fascist Dictator has his hob-nailed jackboot on the throats of Canadians. And he's doing it with the full support of Stalinist Jagmeet Singh.
Pierre Poilievre is the Uni Party!
Of course Pierre Poilievre AKA "Trudeau Junior" the war monger was in attendance. Just who's side is Pierre Poilievre on anyway?
Well said, Derick Bellamy, but you left out a word: "Fascist" as in a "Fascist" Dictator".
When a Prime Minister can freeze bank accounts and take away our Charter rights with the collusion of the police, banks and media, that makes him a "Fascist Dictator".
To quote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Life, Liberty and Levin last night, "our rights are not a courtesy of the government". They are inherent.
