Youth group honoured for role in locating missing Langford child

The West Shore RCMP has presented its Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation to the Young Men Second Ward Camp of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for helping locate a missing 11-year-old in October.The child went missing after leaving school and taking an unfamiliar route through a forested area. With night falling and no way to communicate, police activated Search and Rescue, but the youth remained missing overnight.The following morning, the youth group, camping at Goldstream Campground, was approached by a woman who reported hearing noises in the nearby forest. The group immediately organized a search and located the child, providing food, warm clothing, and companionship until police arrived.Insp. Saran presented the certificate, praising the group’s “courage, compassion, and community spirit,” noting their selfless actions were instrumental in the safe recovery of the child.