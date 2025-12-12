Youth hockey team bus crashes on icy Alberta highway, several injured

A Junior A youth hockey team narrowly escaped disaster early Dec. 12 when their coach bus skidded off Hwy. 2 south of Athabasca and into a ditch.The bus, carrying players aged 15 to 19, left two youths in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Others suffered minor injuries or soreness and were treated on site. No fatalities were reported.Athabasca RCMP were joined by the County of Athabasca Fire Department, County Peace Officers, and Emergency Medical Services to respond to the crash. Authorities say icy, snow-covered roads and extreme cold near -37 C likely played a role.RCMP are warning drivers to slow down and adjust to treacherous winter conditions as Alberta faces one of its coldest winters in years.