UPDATED: Youth injures two people in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot

A male youth was arrested after swinging a machete in a crowd and injuring two people in the north parking lot of Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Tuesday night. Several vehicles were damaged in the attack that transpired at approximately 6:30 p.m. as people arrived at the popular destination for its annual Zoo Lights event. The suspect likely arrived by CTrain before wielding a sharp, heavy knife at people and vehicles. He was seen walking out of the train station into the busy parking lot "swinging a machete," Calgary Police Services (CPS) told the Western Standard.He appeared intoxicated and remained a “fair distance” from the entrance to the zoo. Calgary Police Service (CPS) dispatched to the scene after receiving several 911 reports of a disturbance in the parking lot. Officials have not yet disclosed details about the injuries or exact nature of the charges.