Yukon joins Alberta and other provinces in rejecting federal gun grab

The Yukon government has formally stated it will not participate in the federal mandatory firearms buyback program, placing the territory among a growing group of provincial and territorial governments resisting Ottawa’s gun control policies. The announcement came during the recent Speech from the Throne, delivered by Commissioner Angélique Bernard, which outlined the government’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session.In the address, Bernard affirmed the government intends to “support the rights of legal gun owners in this territory,” signalling continued recognition of vetted firearms ownership, hunting traditions, and cultural rights. The speech also referenced the importance of hunting for First Nations communities and rural Yukoners, noting firearms are widely used for subsistence harvesting, protection from wildlife and food security in remote regions..The decision not to participate in the buyback aligns Yukon with Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, all of which have publicly declined to assist in the federal initiative.The federal program was introduced in 2020 and reclassified more than 1,500 firearm models as prohibited following the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.Ottawa’s plan includes a mandatory buyback, offering compensation for surrendered firearms.However, low levels of voluntary participation have contributed to multiple deadline extensions, now estimated to run into 2026..Compliance has remained below one percent in preliminary reporting, prompting continued debate over feasibility and implementation.Critics of the federal program argue that targeting licensed gun owners and restricted models does little to address criminal misuse of firearms, which frequently involve smuggled or unregistered weapons.Supporters counter that reducing the number of prohibited firearms in circulation is necessary to improve public safety and bring Canada in line with international gun control standards.The federal government maintains that provinces and territories are expected to support national firearms policy, though enforcement capacity remains a provincial responsibility under the Criminal Code..Yukon’s decision adds momentum to an ongoing national conversation about jurisdiction, regional autonomy, and how gun policy should reflect the realities of northern and rural communities.The issue is expected to remain a point of contention as Ottawa prepares to advance the program, while northern and western governments signal continued pushback over its scope and execution.