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Yukon to appoint 'gun advocate' position to 'support local firearms owners'

New position created to counteract what the territorial government calls 'unreasonable federal firearms policy'
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FirearmImage Courtesy of Estate Attorneys of Manitoba
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federal firearm bans
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Western Standard
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