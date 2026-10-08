Yukon to appoint 'gun advocate' position to 'support local firearms owners'

The government of the Yukon has announced that it will be creating a new position to advocate for gun owners and firearm rights in the territory.The independent firearm advocate will be responsible for "advocating on behalf of lawful Yukon firearm owners, supporting education, training and safety initiatives to support owners and to improve public safety outcomes related to firearms, advising the Minister of Justice on firearms issues, and communicating with the public, including individuals and businesses, on firearms-related issues to hear and understand Yukoners’ perspectives."In a press release from the territorial government announcing the creation of the position, Yukon Minister of Justice Laura Lang stated that the creation of the position is yet another example of the government's opposition to "unreasonable federal firearms policy.""Our government has consistently opposed unreasonable federal firearms policy and programs, and we are committed to supporting responsible firearm owners," Lang is quoted as saying in the press release..The president of the Yukon Fish and Game Association, Chuck Shewen, echoed this sentiment, saying that "the Yukon Fish and Game Association believes that federal firearms legislation is unfair to licensed firearms owners and ineffective across Canada and the Yukon." Shewen stated that he hopes the creation of this new position will continue to support "local firearms owners, especially hunters who depend on firearms as tools to support their way of life.""We greatly appreciate the Yukon government’s Department of Justice for effectively putting the territory's unique way of life into perspective with this legislation."This new position will be appointed by the territorial government and will be separate from the newly created position of northern chief firearms officer that was recently created by the federal government.The motion to create the position was passed unanimously when it was voted on in the Yukon Legislative Assembly this past spring.