Yukon to introduce firearms legislation, seek input from gun owners ahead of fall session

CALGARY – The Yukon government says it will move forward with new firearms legislation this fall and is launching a public engagement process aimed at ensuring the territory continues to advocate for lawful gun owners amid ongoing federal firearm restrictions.Justice Minister Laura Lang announced plans for a summer consultation process that will help shape legislation expected to be tabled in the Yukon Legislative Assembly when MLAs return this fall.Lang said the proposed legislation builds on the territory’s longstanding opposition to federal firearm prohibitions that affect hunters, trappers and residents who rely on firearms for wildlife protection and subsistence activities.“Our government has consistently advocated on behalf of lawful Yukon firearms owners and been clear with the Government of Canada about the impacts that federal changes, including prohibitions, will have on law-abiding Yukon firearms owners,” Lang said in a statement.The announcement follows the unanimous passage of Motion No. 54 during the spring sitting of the legislature. Introduced by Southern Lakes MLA Tyler Porter, the motion called on Ottawa to recognize the unique circumstances of the North by exempting Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut from the federal Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program and related firearm prohibitions..Ottawa extends firearms amnesty as 'assault-style' gun grab tops 142,000 firearms\n\n.Yukon officials say all three territories have repeatedly raised concerns with the federal government about bans affecting firearms commonly used for hunting, trapping and protection from wildlife.The territory also confirmed it has received assurances from Ottawa that territorially funded police services will not be used to administer the federal firearms compensation program. Yukon officials said local policing resources will remain focused on territorial priorities rather than federal firearm enforcement initiatives.As part of its broader firearms strategy, the Yukon government is also pursuing the creation of a Yukon-based chief firearms officer. While the authority to appoint a chief firearms officer rests with the federal public safety minister, Lang said Ottawa has indicated a willingness to establish a position dedicated to the territories.The proposed legislation will also explore the creation of a firearms advocate position for Yukon residents. According to the government, the advocate would represent the interests of firearm owners, provide advice to the justice minister on issues affecting the firearms community and help support firearms training, education and safety programs across the territory.Public consultations will begin with an in-person information session at the Whitehorse Public Library on July 20. Yukon residents will also be able to provide feedback online or submit comments directly to the government as officials finalize the legislation.Lang said the engagement process is intended to gather feedback from Yukoners before the legislation is introduced in the legislature later this year.“I look forward to hearing from Yukoners as we advance this work,” she said.