A man could be one of the YWCA of Regina’s Women of Distinction awards winners.
Transgender activist Cat Haines is nominated for the Igniting Equity award, with the awards ceremony May 6.
The YWCA awards website said, “This award will honour a woman who has made significant and sustained difference in marginalized groups within her community. She is a voice for change and igniting equity. She has challenged systems that oppress women, racialized groups or gender and sexual diverse persons, those living with disabilities, or those suffering from homelessness and mental health issues.”
Haines is a transgender woman and activist based in Regina.
Haines is a Saskatchewan Trans Health Coalition founding member, works with Justice Trans, and recently started the Into the Streets mentorship program for trans feminine youth.
Also, Haines speaks to youth in Regina schools to grades as low as Gr. 5 without parental consent.
LeeAnn Croft is a partner at 1080 Architecture and a sponsor.
In a video, Croft said her company would like to congratulate all the nominees “regardless of gender.”
After the announcement of Haines, hundreds of people online were upset with a man being nominated for a woman’s award.
Regina small business owner Ariel Cote tweeted “Celebrating a man at an event that distinctly celebrates women. YWCA Regina do better.”
Cote now has people trying to boycott her store because of her tweet.
SkGirl outed Cote and told people, “This is the owner of Garden Girl in Regina! My family will NOT support her business any longer. Trans women ARE women!!”
Katewerk defended Cote saying, “There's no such thing as a trans woman. Only women. This is a man in lipstick, erasing the “W” in YWCA.”
The keynote speaker for the awards is transgender activist Fae Johnstone, who sits on the YWCA national board.
Johnstone was one of Hershey’s Chocolate’s five women picked for a recent marketing campaign.
Johnstone tweeted that “Twitter transphobes are bullying a feminist organization in Saskatchewan @YWCARegina for inviting me to be the keynote speaker at their upcoming awards ceremony. If you support women’s rights and trans inclusive feminism, consider making a donation.”
The YWCA switched its Twitter account to private so only followers can see the tweet.
YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen issued a statement about the “keynote speaker and finalists of YWCA Women of Distinction awards were sent messages of transphobic hate. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon for the trans community as they disproportionately face verbal and physical harassment in our community and online.”
Coomber-Bendtsen said the YWCA changed its “gender and sexual diverse framework” in 2021.
“YWCA Regina’s Gender and Sexual diverse (GSD) framework outlined commitments to GSD inclusion and we have been working on changes to our organization’s governance, HR practices, processes and programs,” said the statement.
“This work is vital as YWCA serves Two-Spirit, trans, gender diverse and sexually diverse people in our shelters, affordable housing, harm reduction and community programs and we are committed to ensuring that spaces are available for folks experiencing homelessness, poverty, addictions, and violence.”
Due to the backlash, the YWCA has now started the process to become part of Trans Sask and their women’s advocacy will focus on trans women.
“YWCA’s advocacy work is based on igniting equity for all women and this weekend’s events were a call to action that we need to do better at ensuring that this advocacy work centers trans women,” said the statement.
The YWCA is hiring, but when asked if someone can work for them, but does not support trans rights, they responded “We support, represent, and uplift ALL women and anyone joining our team should share those same values.”
