Cat Haines
Screenshot

A man could be one of the YWCA of Regina’s Women of Distinction awards winners.

YWCA Regina Sign

Transgender activist Cat Haines is nominated for the Igniting Equity award, with the awards ceremony May 6.

LeeAnn Croft
YWCA Twitter Protected

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

guest50
guest50

A he (xy), is not a she (xx).

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Women should just give up. Their world is being taken over by men.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.