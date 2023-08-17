Electrical lines

Electrical lines: Job one for any Alberta premier is keeping the lights on. Energy security is what's at risk.

United Conservative MLAs are rallying against the impending Justin Trudeau 2035 net-zero electricity regulations, a move that could lead to a dramatic escalation in power costs for families and businesses across the province.

A recent report by the Public Policy Forum has projected the staggering price tag of the 2035 plan at a colossal $1.7 trillion, leaving Alberta to bear a share potentially in the hundreds of billions of dollars. 

guest1226
guest1226

The left woke fantasy advocates, are deluded about the reality that we are low in carbon, and that we should increase it for plant health. It is striking how they just cannot handle reality. Neither do they change from their mean and vindictive stance. I wish Alberta would not give credence to this net zero discussion, as it is not truthful. Sure it makes money on the recapture, but tax payers pay for this recapture. Great business plan, but not a truthful environmental plan. Not according to Nobel prize winning MIT environmentalists. Alberta politicians are playing at being political, as I cannot believe they can to be this ignorant. Sad that being a politician these days, means acting ignorant. Honest people don't buy this game. Oh, I remember no debate allowed. Deniers not allowed. Well trained seals.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

RESPECT to Premier Smith and Alberta UCP MLA's!

YYC 007
YYC 007

You will own nothing and be happy. Things are rolling out according to plans. Well done Trudeau.

PersonOne
PersonOne

UPC is united. This in itself is the best news we can have.

Robadam
Robadam

The road to the cult of carbon was started by those NDP climate cultists. Never forget electricity started climbing during their reign and actions in cancelling coal contracts and coal power.

Never forget that.

Germany was just as foolish and now scrambling to get their inferior lignite coal back into the furnaces

JPB
JPB

The right has to stop using the left's language - it isn't an AMBITIOUS plan it is a FOOLHARDY plan.

