United Conservative MLAs are rallying against the impending Justin Trudeau 2035 net-zero electricity regulations, a move that could lead to a dramatic escalation in power costs for families and businesses across the province.
A recent report by the Public Policy Forum has projected the staggering price tag of the 2035 plan at a colossal $1.7 trillion, leaving Alberta to bear a share potentially in the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities, Chantelle de Jonge, minced no words in her critique of the plan's architects. She asserted that Justin Trudeau, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley have chosen to overlook the ordinary individuals who would bear the brunt of the federal plan.
"The far-left ideology underpinning this ambitious 2035 timeline would plunge numerous Albertans and Canadians into economic hardship," de Jonge said.
"This inconvenient truth remains consciously ignored by Justin Trudeau, Steven Guilbeault, and Rachel Notley. We are acutely aware that this policy would result in an unprecedented surge in power bills for Albertans. The United Conservatives stand unwavering in our resolve: we will not permit this dire scenario to unfold."
"The constitution clearly establishes electricity generation as our exclusive right and responsibility as a province. While we are open to collaborating on a pragmatic 2050 timeline for achieving carbon neutrality, we will not jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of our citizens before then."
Nolan Dyck, the representative for Grande Prairie, expressed his disappointment in the alignment of the Notley NDP with the Trudeau Liberals, at the expense of Alberta's families and enterprises.
"This ill-fated 2035 strategy has sowed substantial apprehension and instability concerning the affordability and consistency of electricity, especially for small business operators who form the bedrock of our economy," Dyck said.
"This accelerated timeline equates to an assault on ordinary individuals, many of whom have chosen our province and country for their freedom and security. This 2035 blueprint is exceptionally flawed. The Notley NDP should feel a sense of embarrassment for aligning with the Trudeau Liberals on this net-zero 2035 scheme, a move that is even opposed by the Saskatchewan NDP."
Myles McDougall, MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek, said the UCP has a pragmatic and attainable route towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
"We have consistently advocated for a carbon-neutral electricity system that is cost-effective, dependable, and secure. This is an objective that can be accomplished by 2050, but not by 2035. That timeline simply defies the realms of realism," McDougall said.
"Crucially, any endorsed plan must take into account the pace at which emissions can be curtailed, aligned with the financial capacities of individuals. Diverging from the Trudeau Liberals and the Notley NDP, the United Conservatives will not thrust people into poverty under any circumstances. The well-being of ordinary families and enterprises must be the foremost concern in policy-making, not the last."
(6) comments
The left woke fantasy advocates, are deluded about the reality that we are low in carbon, and that we should increase it for plant health. It is striking how they just cannot handle reality. Neither do they change from their mean and vindictive stance. I wish Alberta would not give credence to this net zero discussion, as it is not truthful. Sure it makes money on the recapture, but tax payers pay for this recapture. Great business plan, but not a truthful environmental plan. Not according to Nobel prize winning MIT environmentalists. Alberta politicians are playing at being political, as I cannot believe they can to be this ignorant. Sad that being a politician these days, means acting ignorant. Honest people don't buy this game. Oh, I remember no debate allowed. Deniers not allowed. Well trained seals.
RESPECT to Premier Smith and Alberta UCP MLA's!
You will own nothing and be happy. Things are rolling out according to plans. Well done Trudeau.
UPC is united. This in itself is the best news we can have.
The road to the cult of carbon was started by those NDP climate cultists. Never forget electricity started climbing during their reign and actions in cancelling coal contracts and coal power.
Never forget that.
Germany was just as foolish and now scrambling to get their inferior lignite coal back into the furnaces
The right has to stop using the left's language - it isn't an AMBITIOUS plan it is a FOOLHARDY plan.
