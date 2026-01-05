Zelenskyy appoints Freeland to advisor role; Still stays as MP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Chrystia Freeland as an adviser on economic development, according to a statement released this week.
Zelenskyy said Freeland will provide advice on attracting investment and advancing economic reforms as Ukraine continues to manage the effects of Russia’s invasion. He said strengthening internal economic resilience is essential, both for postwar recovery if diplomatic efforts succeed quickly and for sustaining the country’s defence if the conflict continues.
He cited Freeland’s experience in economic policy and international engagement as reasons for the appointment. Zelenskyy also thanked international partners and advisers for their ongoing support of Ukraine.
Freeland is a former foreign affairs minister and former deputy prime minister of Canada. She has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the start of the war and currently serves as Canada’s special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
The appointment comes as Freeland prepares to take on a new international role. The Rhodes Trust has confirmed she will begin serving as its chief executive officer in July 2026. The position is full-time and based in Oxford, United Kingdom.
Freeland continues to hold her seat as the Liberal MP for University–Rosedale and has not announced plans to resign before the end of the current parliamentary term. She previously said she would not run again in the next federal election.
Her continued presence in the House of Commons has drawn attention because of the overseas, full-time nature of her upcoming role. The Liberal government currently holds a minority of seats, and a resignation would trigger a by-election in her Toronto riding.
Freeland has said she intends to continue serving in her remaining parliamentary roles while preparing for the transition to the Rhodes Trust. No timeline has been provided for any potential departure from Parliament.