Zelenskyy appoints Freeland to advisor role; Still stays as MP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Chrystia Freeland as an adviser on economic development, according to a statement released this week.

Zelenskyy said Freeland will provide advice on attracting investment and advancing economic reforms as Ukraine continues to manage the effects of Russia’s invasion. He said strengthening internal economic resilience is essential, both for postwar recovery if diplomatic efforts succeed quickly and for sustaining the country’s defence if the conflict continues.

He cited Freeland’s experience in economic policy and international engagement as reasons for the appointment. Zelenskyy also thanked international partners and advisers for their ongoing support of Ukraine.