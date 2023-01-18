More than a decade after the company closed most of its locations, Zellers has unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback.
Zellers' parent company, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC), closed the last location in 2013, but announced it would be reviving the former department store in August 2022.
The brand has plans to return as an e-commerce store. It will also provide a “in-store experience” in select Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada to give customers "a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love," according to a media release.
Each new location will be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet, and will sell "home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets," according to the HBC.
The stores and e-commerce website will launch simultaneously, though HBC has not confirmed exactly when. Canadians who are looking for more information can sign up on Zellers' website for updates on the e-commerce rollout.
The Zellers department store, first founded in 1931, was acquired by the Hudson's Bay Company back in 1978. The store hit a peak of 350 locations in the late 1990s, but began shrinking due to competition from other big-box stores like Walmart.
In 2011, Hudson's Bay Company announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corporation, resulting in most stores closing by 2013. But the retailer kept a handful of Zellers locations open as liquidation outlets until 2020.
Here are the first 25 locations where you can find a Zellers in the months to come:
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Brings back fond memories of the grandparents taking me to the Zellers café as a young lad!
It wasn't fancy by any means but clean and affordable.
After Liberals are done with us, no one will be able to purchase anything.
