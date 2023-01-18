Zellers
Courtesy of CBC

More than a decade after the company closed most of its locations, Zellers has unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback.

Zellers' parent company, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC), closed the last location in 2013, but announced it would be reviving the former department store in August 2022.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Brings back fond memories of the grandparents taking me to the Zellers café as a young lad!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

It wasn't fancy by any means but clean and affordable.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

After Liberals are done with us, no one will be able to purchase anything.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.