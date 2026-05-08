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Zimbabwe to return seized white-owned farms, pay $146 Million in compensation

More than two decades after Zimbabwe’s violent land seizures, which upended the country’s agricultural sector and economy, the government says it will return multiple farms owned by foreigners and pay compensation of $146 million.
More than two decades after Zimbabwe’s violent land seizures, which upended the country’s agricultural sector and economy, the government says it will return multiple farms owned by foreigners and pay compensation of $146 million.Courtesy of Guy Watson-Smith
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