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'ZOMBIES EVERYWHERE': UFC champion Sean Strickland calls Edmonton a ‘trash can’ over open drug use

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland blasted Edmonton, calling Alberta’s capital a “trash can” and criticizing open drug use during a visit to the city.
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland blasted Edmonton, calling Alberta’s capital a “trash can” and criticizing open drug use during a visit to the city.WS Canva
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Crime
Edmonton
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Sean Strickland
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open drug use
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