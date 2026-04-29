ZOOM ZOOM: New 120 km/h section open on QEII

Alberta’s government has launched a pilot project raising the speed limit on a stretch of Hwy. 2 to 120 km/h, following what it says is strong public support for higher limits on rural divided highways.The change, which takes effect immediately, increases the limit from 110 km/h to 120 km/h on a 22-kilometre section south of Leduc in both directions. The province says nearly 70% of respondents in a recent survey supported increasing rural highway speed limits to 120 km/h.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the decision reflects what Albertans have been asking for, while emphasizing that safety will remain the priority throughout the trial."Albertans told us they support 120 km/h speed limits on rural divided highways," Dreeshen said. "Albertans want traffic safety rules that improve the driving experience in our beautiful province."The province says it will work with law enforcement to closely monitor driver behaviour and collect safety data during the pilot. The evaluation zone includes the 22-kilometre test section, as well as five kilometres north and south of the pilot area..Leduc County has voiced support for the change, pointing to recent infrastructure upgrades along the corridor."Leduc County is supportive of the Alberta government’s decision to increase the speed limit on Hwy. 2," said mayor Tanni Doblanko. "The province made significant improvements to acceleration and deceleration lanes on two overpasses through Leduc County and the County of Wetaskiwin. We appreciate the work completed and look forward to the data that will come from this trial."Alongside the speed limit increase, Alberta is also tightening penalties for unsafe driving. Fines for serious offences such as careless driving, excessive speeding, stunting and racing have increased by 50%, while most other traffic fines have risen by 30%, as the province aims to deter dangerous behaviour.Officials say the Hwy. 2 corridor has also seen a series of safety improvements, including upgraded interchanges, resurfacing in select areas, and the installation of additional barriers. New signage has been placed to clearly mark the start and end of the 120 km/h zone.The government is reminding drivers that posted limits apply only to ideal conditions. Motorists are expected to slow down when roads are wet, icy, or visibility is reduced.