Newsletter

RUBENSTEIN: When there's money in the genes, expect false claims

Pretendianism’s poisonous proliferation
The CBC investigated the ancestry of famed singer Buffy Sainte-Marie and found it highly questionable.
The CBC investigated the ancestry of famed singer Buffy Sainte-Marie and found it highly questionable. Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
CBC investigation into false claims of indigenous ancestry
Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news