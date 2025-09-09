Barrie declares state of emergency amid rise in encampments and safety concerns

The mayor of Barrie, Ont., has declared a state of emergency in response to a growing number of homeless encampments and concerns over public safety. The declaration, made Tuesday by Mayor Alex Nuttall, gives the city new authority to respond to what officials describe as an increasingly urgent situation in public spaces.In a news release and press conference Tuesday, Nuttall emphasized a recent increase in encampments and what he described as a rise in “lawlessness” throughout the city. He stated that the emergency declaration is aimed at restoring a sense of safety and order across public spaces, including parks, sidewalks, trails, boulevards, and squares.“These actions are necessary due to the length and severity of lawlessness in our city,” said Nuttall. “Since Day 1, I have been clear that encampments are not acceptable in the City of Barrie. The people who live in tents could turn to resources available. If you refuse that help, you cannot stay in these encampments.”.The city’s move follows a summer incident involving a double-homicide investigation in an encampment where police reported that the accused and victims had all resided. That case remains under investigation.The state of emergency allows the municipality to accelerate its response through the formation of a dedicated task force. The order also permits the hiring of consultants and contractors and gives city staff enhanced authority to enforce protocols and remove encampments from city-owned land.Referencing ongoing frustration, Nuttall criticized judicial decisions that he said undermine local bylaws and drug enforcement efforts. “Judges are superseding everyday bylaws the cities have enacted to create and maintain order,” he said. “The Barrie Police Department operates as an arm’s length police service… being told that it is a waste of time to enforce drug possession laws because often those same judges throw cases out.”.Nuttall also pointed to recent municipal investments, including $1.65 million in additional support services in 2023 and the termination of a program that saw formerly incarcerated individuals dropped off in downtown Barrie. He also noted the city’s funding of 17 additional police officers in 2025 and progress on new affordable and supportive housing units.The announcement in Barrie comes amid broader provincial efforts to address encampments. Premier Doug Ford has pledged new legislation aimed at dismantling homeless encampments, signaling a province-wide policy shift toward more enforcement-driven responses..Nuttall expressed continued support for Simcoe County’s long-term housing strategy but said that the city could no longer afford to wait. “While I support the county’s plan to deliver new space, we have all simply run out of time,” he said. “The city does not have control over this emergency, until now.”The city’s next steps under the emergency declaration will include increased enforcement in public spaces and coordination with regional service providers. While city leaders argue that decisive action is necessary to preserve public safety, advocates urge a compassionate, housing-first approach to addressing homelessness and poverty. The impact of the emergency declaration, and how it balances these competing priorities, will continue to unfold in the coming weeks.