Ontario

'Brampton pair' charged in online dating extortion scheme

Victim allegedly forced to hand over $6,000 after meeting ‘Manisha Sharma’
Harwinder Singh, left, and Riya Riya, right were arrested on August 12
Harwinder Singh, left, and Riya Riya, right were arrested on August 12
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Ontario
Crime
Brampton
Extortion
Peel Police
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Western Standard
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