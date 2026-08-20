'Brampton pair' charged in online dating extortion scheme

TORONTO — Two 'Brampton residents' remain in custody after police charged them with forcing a victim to hand over $6,000 during what began as an online date.Harwinder Singh, 35, and Riya Riya, 23, were arrested August 12. Each faces two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of extortion and one count of robbery. Singh is also charged with uttering threats.Peel Regional Police say the alleged victim was first contacted in July on a messaging platform by someone using the name Manisha Sharma. The two arranged to meet in August at a basement apartment near Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.Shortly after the victim arrived, a male suspect entered the room. Police allege the victim was threatened and forced to send $6,000 by e-transfer.Both were held in custody pending bail hearings.Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who was lured under the pretext of a casual date to contact them.