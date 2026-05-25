BREAKING: Caroline Mulroney resigns

Ontario's Minister of Francophone Affairs and MLA for York-Simcoe, Caroline Mulroney, announced on Monday her intent to resign from the Ontario government, citing a desire to start a "new chapter." "Serving as your Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe and as a member of the Ontario government for the past eight years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," wrote Mulroney, the daughter of former Premier Ben Mulroney, in an X post. "It is not a decision I have made lightly. Two years ago, I lost my father. Last year, my husband Andrew and I became empty nesters. These are the kinds of moments that clarify what matters. Together, they have led me to the conclusion that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter, one I am genuinely excited about."More to come...