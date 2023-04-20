Gold bullion

Gold bullion

Toronto’s Pearson Airport, Canada’s largest, has reportedly been subjected to a heist in what could be the largest theft in the country’s history.

Peel Regional Police have enlisted the help of the RCMP following the theft earlier this week in which 3,600 lbs of gold — valued at up to $100 million — was stolen.

Toronto Pearson Airport

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(7) comments

susjangrant.sg
susjangrant.sg

Government and TD conspired to cover their shorts before it all falls apart...JUST MY OPINION

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Another DOG and PONY show..It was done by the Govt...Hello..??...Anybody awake..?

Susie-Q29
Susie-Q29

Ironic that we can’t go to the corner store without being surveyed but 100 million worth of gold can just disappear. 🤔

jph1944
jph1944

What else would you expect from an airport ranked the worst in the world?

Not only do passengers get treated so poorly, even the freight is handled poorly.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Meanwhile, Globalist News National's lead story at 5:00 PM was the PSAC strike.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Canada's public institutions have been failing, and this very public illustration will certainly destroy investor confidence in Canada. We look like a banana republic on the world stage, complete with a corrupt tyrant and a dysfunctional public service.

tim2
tim2

And because of the corruption of our legacy media it will get worse. And it seems that the WEF and the woke left are so convinced of the lies they have been fed for theses last 10 or more years, it will be a difficult task to over come their constant lies and miss information without a better way of distributing the truth. It's mind boggling to see these government officials lie so blatantly to archive their power and controls over people.

