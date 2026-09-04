Ontario

Chow promises inflation-level property taxes after hiking them more than 18%

Election-year pledge is not a cap; rivals say this year’s 2.2% was bought with reserves
Olivia Chow has raised property taxes over 18% in one term
Olivia Chow has raised property taxes over 18% in one termAI image
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Ontario
Election
Toronto
Mayor Olivia Chow
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Western Standard
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