City seizes homeowner’s F--K Trudeau, Carney signs twice, raising Charter concerns

A homeowner in Sault Ste. Marie is challenging the city after bylaw officers, accompanied by police, twice removed small personal political signs from his property, prompting claims of a Charter rights violation.In March 2025, the resident displayed a small plywood sign reading "F**k Trudeau" and "Freedom" on his private property. City officials removed it without invitation, claiming a permit was required under local bylaws. The Democracy Fund (TDF), representing the homeowner, says the sign was clearly personal political expression and its removal was arbitrary and contrary to the city’s own sign regulations.After the first incident, the homeowner put up another small sign, this time stating "F**k Carney." City agents, including by-law officers and several armed police officers, again removed it. .TDF lawyers sent a letter to city officials condemning the removals as arbitrary and an infringement on Charter-protected free expression, describing the city’s response as dismissive.Mark Joseph, TDF’s Litigation Director, said the city’s actions "constitute a gross infringement of [the homeowner’s] Charter rights" and reiterated that personal political signs do not require permits under Supreme Court rulings protecting political speech.TDF and the homeowner are currently exploring all legal options in response to what they call repeated violations of constitutional rights.