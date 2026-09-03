Ontario

Conservative MP Matt Strauss joins Ontario Liberals

Kitchener South—Hespeler MP says his decision is about supporting “actual liberalism,” not abandoning the federal Conservatives
Strauss said he was joining the Liberal Party in order to vote for Eric Lombardi for Ontario Liberal leadership.
Strauss said he was joining the Liberal Party in order to vote for Eric Lombardi for Ontario Liberal leadership.AI image
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Ontario
Ontario Progressive Conservatives
Matt Strauss
Ontario Liberals
Eric Lombardi
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