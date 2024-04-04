Cop fined two weeks pay for $50 convoy donation asks for judicial review

Constable Michael Brisco has asked the Ontario Divisional Court in Toronto to review a charge of discreditable conduct for donating $50 to the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa in 2022. Brisco was on unpaid leave due to the Windsor Police Service's (WPS) vaccine mandate when, on February 8, 2022, he exercised his freedoms of expression and association by donating $50 to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest via GiveSendGo. He did so privately and without mentioning his capacity as police officer. Before the donation had reached Freedom Convoy recipients, a court order froze the GiveSendGo account. Shortly after the freeze, GiveSendGo’s website was hacked. Donor information was leaked to the public. On February 16 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police obtained the leaked information and, despite knowing that the information had been illegally hacked, relayed that information to various police services around the province. Nothing in the leaked information identified Constable Brisco as a police officer. However, his name surfaced when the stolen database was cross-referenced with a police members database. He was called in for an interview with a WPS investigator and was required to answer the investigator’s questions about the donation pursuant to the Police Services Act. The WPS charged Constable Brisco with discreditable conduct and eventually summoned him to a discipline hearing. The case against him was motivated by the assumption that he had contributed to an illegal protest. But in support of the claim that the protest had been illegal, according to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the WPS presented nothing more than the contents of newspaper reports, citing the opinions of the prime minister, the premier of Ontario and the (then) Ottawa police chief. The prosecution made submissions about the Ambassador Bridge protest, trying to tie it to the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. Trucks had parked on the bridge between Windsor and Detroit in a separate protest against COVID-19 restrictions. The implication was that Constable Brisco's donation supported the bridge blockade in Windsor, but there was no financial or even organizational connection between the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and the Ambassador Bridge protest.Brisco stated his donation was intended for the protest in Ottawa, not for the protest in Windsor. Nevertheless, on March 24 2023, after a six-day hearing before a hearing officer, Brisco was found guilty of discreditable conduct. On May 18 2023, he was fined the equivalent of two-weeks’ pay. That decision was appealed on June 14 2023, but it was upheld by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission in February 2024. In response to this decision, lawyers provided by the Justice Centre have assisted Constable Brisco in applying for a judicial review, a process by which courts make sure that the decisions of administrative bodies (e.g., the Windsor Police Service) are fair, reasonable and lawful. The Justice Centre says it will help Brisco continue to stand up for his Charter-protected freedom of expression, as he made a private political donation and did not identify himself as a police officer."Like other Canadians, police officers enjoy Charter freedoms and can express themselves within reason. Canadians should not be punished for expressing their political views, especially when evidence against them is obtained by unlawful means," the Justice Centre said in a press release.Darren Leung, one of the lawyers for Brisco, stated, “It was unfortunate that private donor information was unlawfully accessed. It is outrageous that the Ontario Provincial Police obtained this information to assist in persecuting police officers who were exercising their right to free expression." "The evidence used to convict Constable Brisco amounted to nothing more than opinions from people who did not like the message. We are hopeful that the Divisional Court will see that the entire conviction was unreasonable.” Brisco, a highly-trained and respected police officer of 15 years, is now back on active duty.