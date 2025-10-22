Ford government looking to put in anti-scalping legislation as Blue Jays ticket prices soar

The Ontario government is reviewing potential anti-scalping measures as Toronto Blue Jays ticket prices skyrocket on the resale market, with some seats listed for more than $10,000.Speaking to reporters, Premier Doug Ford said his government is concerned about what he described as “gouging” by ticket resellers and dominant platforms controlling access to major events.“They’re gouging the people when you have one player in the market that controls the tickets,” Ford said. “That’s not right for the people, so we’re actually reviewing that now.”.Ford confirmed that his government is “looking at” new legislation to address the issue, though details remain unclear. The province previously repealed measures that would have capped resale markups at 50 per cent above the original face value.When asked why the earlier legislation was scrapped, Ford said the government wants to take another look at the situation, suggesting concerns about market dominance by major ticketing companies such as Ticketmaster.“I just don’t believe one company controlling everything,” he said. “And that’s what is happening with Ticketmaster.”.The review comes amid growing frustration from fans over soaring ticket costs for Blue Jays playoff games at Rogers Centre. Some resale platforms have listed premium seats for over $10,000, sparking outrage among fans who say they’ve been priced out of attending.It remains to be seen whether the Ford government will reintroduce formal price-control measures or pursue alternative reforms aimed at increasing competition in the ticketing industry.