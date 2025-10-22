Ontario

Ford government looking to put in anti-scalping legislation as Blue Jays ticket prices soar

Game 1 tickets with one seat going for over 20,000$
Game 1 tickets with one seat going for over 20,000$Screenshot: Ticketmaster
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ford
Doug Ford
Toronto Blue Jays
Scalping

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news