GRAVE ROBBERS: Suspects accused of stealing from the dead across GTA

Halton Regional Police say two people have been charged following an investigation into more than 300 thefts from cemeteries and mausoleums across the Greater Toronto Area.The investigation, which involved assistance from Niagara Regional Police, Toronto Police and Hamilton Police, led officers to nearly 600 allegedly stolen items. Police say the recovered property includes jewelry, cremation urns, keepsakes and other valuables often left by families to honour deceased loved ones..Investigators describe the crimes as targeting memorial spaces intended for remembrance and public peace. Police allege that many items were taken directly from mausoleum niches and grave sites.Two individuals, identified as John Ruch, 45, and Jordan Noble, 31, are facing multiple charges. .Those charges include indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.Police say additional charges may be laid as the investigation continues and as more victims come forward.Authorities report that more than 300 families may have been affected by the thefts. .Police have not released details on how long the alleged activity took place or whether additional suspects are being investigated.The accused remain in custody pending court appearances.Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact investigators and provide descriptions or photographs of missing items. Officials say efforts will continue to identify and return seized items to their original owners.No further information has been released at this time.