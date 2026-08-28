Ontario

Inmate pleads guilty to removing elderly cellmate’s eyes in Toronto jail

Victim blinded and eyeballs not recovered after April attack at Toronto South
Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke
Toronto South Detention Centre in EtobicokeCBC
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