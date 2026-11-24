TORONTO — A 21-year-old correctional officer from the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged with impersonating an Ontario Provincial Police officer after a late-night incident in an Etobicoke park.Toronto police say the incident happened at approximately 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Colonel Samuel Smith Park near Kipling Ave. and Lake Shore Blvd. W. Officers from 22 Division responded to a report of a suspicious incident.Police allege Joshia Jiju Koshy of Mississauga approached the occupants of a motor vehicle, identified himself as an OPP officer and displayed a metal badge. He then demanded identification and directed the occupants to exit the vehicle. He was located nearby and arrested.Koshy is charged with personating a peace officer and breach of trust by a public officer. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury St. on February 16, 2027, at 2 p.m. in room 201.Investigators believe there may be other people who were approached by someone claiming to be a police officer in parks, parking lots or other public locations in the west end of Toronto. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.