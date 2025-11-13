Legal challenge launched to halt Palestine flag event at Toronto City Hall

A Toronto-based advocacy group has filed a legal challenge seeking to prevent the planned raising of the “State of Palestine” flag at Toronto City Hall later this month, arguing that the event violates city policy and poses potential risks to public safety.The Tafsik Organization, which describes itself as a pro-Israel group focused on combating antisemitism and advancing Jewish community interests, filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction ahead of the flag-raising ceremony scheduled for November 17.In a statement, Tafsik said it had previously issued a formal letter to Mayor Olivia Chow, the City Manager, and the Chief of Protocol, calling for the suspension of the event. .The group contends that the decision to permit the flag raising contravenes Toronto’s Flag-Raising and Half-Masting Policy, which limits courtesy flag raisings to nations officially recognized by the Government of Canada.While Canada recognized the State of Palestine on September 21, the recognition came with several conditions, including democratic reforms, demilitarization, the exclusion of terrorist groups from governance, and demonstrable progress toward a two-state peace agreement.Tafsik argues that these conditions remain unmet, rendering the recognition incomplete and the planned ceremony inconsistent with municipal policy..The flag-raising event is reportedly organized by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) and supported by several activist groups, including Toronto 4 Palestine, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), Labour for Palestine, and Palestine House. The event is intended to mark “Palestine Independence Day.”Tafsik maintains that the ceremony amounts to a “partisan and political endorsement” at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.The group also cites concerns about the potential for protests or counter-protests to escalate into confrontations, referencing previous rallies in the city that have drawn controversy for rhetoric accused of promoting hostility or violence..City officials have not publicly commented on the legal filing. The City of Toronto’s policy states that all flag raisings must be “consistent with the City’s values and free from discrimination, hatred, and political advocacy.”The court application is expected to be heard in the coming days, with the flag-raising currently still scheduled to proceed on November 17.