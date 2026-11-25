TORONTO — A man is dead after he was shot while confronting intruders during a home invasion near Casa Loma early Wednesday.Toronto police responded to a residence on Poplar Plains Rd., near St. Clair Ave. and Avenue Rd., around 2:40 a.m. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by emergency run and pronounced dead.Police told CityNews the victim was the homeowner’s son. He was inside the home with his girlfriend when he heard a noise and went to investigate. He came face-to-face with the suspects and was shot. The suspects fled. It is not yet clear whether anything was taken.No suspect descriptions have been released. The investigation is being treated as a robbery and home invasion that ended in homicide. A heavy police presence remained at the scene Wednesday morning as officers canvassed for video and witnesses..The neighbourhood is one of Toronto’s more affluent residential areas, a short distance from Casa Loma. Councillor Josh Matlow, speaking at the scene, called the killing the worst possible outcome of a home invasion and said many residents already fear someone will enter their homes while they sleep.Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the victim’s family is grieving a terrible loss. Details remain limited, and the victim has not been officially named.The killing adds to a string of recent home invasions in higher-end Toronto neighbourhoods that have left residents questioning their safety. On Oct. 29, a father and two adult daughters were shot and other family members attacked with a hammer during a break-in on Hyde Park Circle in the Bridle Path. No arrests have been reported in the Poplar Plains Rd. case..WATCH: Police arrest Bridle Path suspect in Ottawa after weeks at large