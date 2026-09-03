Ontario

MANHUNT: OPP seeks two Ottawa men for first-degree murder in Perth killing

Madore believed in B.C. backcountry; Kennedy may be in New Brunswick — do not approach
Joseph Madore, 34, (left) and Brayton Kennedy, 28, (right) were previously sought on second-degree murder charges.
Joseph Madore, 34, (left) and Brayton Kennedy, 28, (right) were previously sought on second-degree murder charges.Ontario Provincial Police
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