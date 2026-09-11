Ontario

Michigan governor tells Enbridge to plan a Line 5 shutdown as Ontario’s crude line sits idle

Sept. 9 letter calls the Straits pipes a ticking time bomb — Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says that is why Queen’s Park wants a Canadian line and a fuel reserve
Gretchen Whitmer by the Mackinac Bridge
Gretchen Whitmer by the Mackinac BridgeIllustration
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