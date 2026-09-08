Ontario

Mother of convicted ISIS terrorist runs for Halton school trustee

Khdiga R. Metwally is on the Oct. 26 Milton ballot; she called her son’s charges “all Canada's fault” after he bought 40 lbs. of peroxide and later pleaded to more ISIS counts in prison
Dr. Khdiga R. Metwally poses with her son, Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy - a convicted ISIS terrorist.
Dr. Khdiga R. Metwally poses with her son, Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy - a convicted ISIS terrorist.CBC
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