New Ontario Liberal legislation aims to ban algorithmic grocery pricing

TORONTO — Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser has introduced new legislation aimed at preventing grocery retailers from charging different prices to individual shoppers based on personal data.Fraser tabled Bill 104, the Fair Grocery Prices Act, 2026, at Queen’s Park, proposing changes to Ontario’s consumer protection laws that would prohibit the use of algorithmic or personalized pricing for groceries.The bill would make it an unfair business practice for retailers to adjust prices for individual consumers using data collected through apps, online purchases or in-store technologies such as digital price tags. Fraser said the goal is to ensure that all shoppers pay the same price for the same items at the same time.“Two people shouldn’t pay different prices for the same groceries at the same time,” Fraser said at a press conference. “That’s not fair, and it shouldn’t be allowed.”The proposed legislation comes amid growing concerns about how companies use consumer data. Advances in retail technology have made it possible for businesses to track purchasing habits and adjust prices dynamically. While such practices are more commonly associated with industries like air travel or ride-hailing, critics warn they could expand into essential goods like food without regulatory limits.Fraser said the bill is intended to address those concerns by closing what he described as gaps in existing laws. He argued that without clear rules, retailers could use personal information to charge different prices to different customers for identical products.“This isn’t about stopping discounts,” Fraser said. “It’s about making sure your personal data isn’t used to charge you more than someone else for the same food.”Under the proposed legislation, retailers would still be permitted to offer general sales and promotions available to all customers. However, targeted pricing based on individual consumer profiles would be restricted.The issue of grocery affordability has been a major focus in Ontario and across Canada in recent years. Food prices have risen significantly, with inflation in the grocery sector outpacing overall inflation at various points since 2020. Industry data shows grocery costs have increased by more than 30 per cent over the past five years, putting pressure on household budgets..The broader debate over grocery pricing has also involved scrutiny of major chains and calls for increased competition and transparency. Federal and provincial governments have examined measures ranging from supply chain reforms to codes of conduct for large retailers.Fraser also criticized Premier Doug Ford over the rising cost of food, arguing that more action is needed to address affordability concerns.The Fair Grocery Prices Act is expected to be debated in the legislature in the coming weeks. If passed, it would establish new rules governing how grocery retailers in Ontario can use consumer data in setting prices.