Ontario approves $26.8b Pickering nuclear overhaul set to begin in 2027

The Ontario government has formally approved Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) plan to refurbish four reactors at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, a multibillion-dollar project intended to extend the life of the facility for several decades.Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce announced the decision Wednesday, saying the refurbishment will extend operations by up to 38 years and support more than 30,000 jobs tied to construction, trades, and supply chain activity.“For more than 50 years, nuclear power has been the backbone of Ontario’s energy grid,” Lecce said, adding the work aligns with the government’s goal to increase domestic energy production amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade and tariffs..The first phase of work is expected to begin in early 2027, pending final approvals from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. The full project is scheduled for completion in the mid-2030s.Once refurbished, the station is expected to produce up to 2,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power roughly 2.2 million homes, according to the province.The total project budget is set at $26.8 billion, with the government stating that more than 90%of related spending will remain in Canada.Nicolle Butcher, President and CEO of OPG, said the agency plans to build on experience gained through the Darlington Nuclear refurbishment, which is currently nearing completion.“The expertise developed during Darlington’s refurbishment, together with the skilled Pickering team, ensures we are ready to deliver another complex nuclear project — on time, on budget, safely, and with quality,” Butcher said.In addition to energy production, the refurbished facility is expected to expand the province’s capacity to supply cobalt-60, a medical isotope used in sterilization processes and cancer treatment.Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe welcomed the announcement, calling it a long-term investment in the region’s workforce and economy.According to provincial estimates, the refurbishment and subsequent operation of the facility could contribute more than $41 billion to Canada’s GDP over its lifespan.