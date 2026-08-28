Ontario

Ontario leaves welfare cash unrestricted while Florida bans tattoos, vapes

No item-level limits on Ontario Works or ODSP spending despite billions in taxpayer dollars
Ontario has no gateways preventing welfare money from being spent on non essential items, like tattoos, porn, or video games.
Ontario has no gateways preventing welfare money from being spent on non essential items, like tattoos, porn, or video games.Grok Imagine
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Accountability
Social Assistance
Canadian taxpayers
Ontario Works
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news