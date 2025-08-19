Ontario

Ontario man charged after allegedly assaulting home intruder already wanted by police

The homeowner has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and has been released with a future court date.
Ontario man charged after allegedly assaulting home intruder already wanted by police
Source: Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Police
Arrest

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news