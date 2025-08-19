Ontario man charged after allegedly assaulting home intruder already wanted by police

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a serious incident in the early hours of August 18th. At approximately 3:20 a.m., officers were called to an apartment on Kent Street following a report of an altercation between two men.Upon arrival, police learned that the resident, a 44-year-old man from Lindsay, had awoken to find an intruder inside his apartment. A physical confrontation ensued, resulting in serious, life-threatening injuries to the intruder.The injured man, a 41-year-old from Lindsay who was already wanted by police on unrelated charges, was initially taken to Ross Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital for further treatment. .Following their investigation, police confirmed that there is no ongoing risk to public safety. The homeowner has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and has been released with a future court date.The intruder has been additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter with theft, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation. He will be held in custody pending a bail hearing once released from the hospital.The Western Standard has reached out to Kawartha Lakes Police and the Ontario Attorney General’s office for comment.