Ontario man charged after shots fired at alleged Lamborghini thieves

A 35-year-old Vaughan man faces gun charges after York Regional Police (YRP) say he opened fire on four individuals trying to steal his Lamborghini from his driveway.YRP were called to a home near Pine Heights Drive and Pine Valley Drive, south of Teston Road, shortly after 4 am on Thursday. While a 911 operator spoke with the caller, gunshots were heard over the phone, Constable James Dickson said.Officers arrived within minutes and arrested four suspects who had allegedly arrived in a stolen vehicle. Moses Newton Larmond, 20, of Brampton, Troy Boca Peart, 20, of Toronto, Nana-Yaw Kwarten, 22, of Mississauga, and a 16-year-old Pickering boy each face charges of attempted break and enter, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Kwarten is also charged with breaching probation. .YRP say a fifth suspect fled.The homeowner is charged with discharging a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.YRP Chief Jim MacSween said the incident again highlights concerns about repeat offenders.“Once again, we’re seeing cases where individuals released on bail are involved in serious crimes within our communities,” said MacSween in a statement. “To ensure public safety and protect our officers, we need a bail system that effectively addresses repeat violent offenders while maintaining public confidence.”Investigators ask anyone with information or video to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.