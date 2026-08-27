Ontario

Ontario marks first nickel ore at Glencore’s deep Sudbury mine

Craig Mine extension reaches 2,600 metres as Ford ties critical minerals to the tariff fight.
Glencore stopped production at Nickel Rim South in July 2024 and put the mine on care and maintenance. First ore at Onaping Depth is meant to keep its Sudbury mill and smelter supplied.
Glencore stopped production at Nickel Rim South in July 2024 and put the mine on care and maintenance. First ore at Onaping Depth is meant to keep its Sudbury mill and smelter supplied.CBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Mining
Critical Minerals
Greater Sudbury
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Western Standard
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