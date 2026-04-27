Ontario poll finds narrowing gap between PCs and Liberals

TORONTO — A new provincial poll suggests a tightening race between Ontario’s two leading political parties, with support for the governing Progressive Conservatives declining while the Liberals gain ground.According to polling conducted by Abacus Data on April 21, 2026, the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (PCPO) stands at 37%, a six-point drop compared to its performance in the 2025 provincial election.The Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) is close behind at 36%, marking a six-point increase over its 2025 result. The shift places the two parties within one percentage point of each other, suggesting a competitive electoral landscape.Support for the Ontario New Democratic Party (ONDP) sits at 17%, down two points from the last election. The Green Party of Ontario (GPO) remains unchanged at 5%, while other parties collectively account for 2% of respondents.The poll surveyed 1,000 Ontarians through an online panel. As with all online polls, it does not carry a traditional margin of error, though a comparable probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of approximately plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.The results indicate a notable shift in voter preferences since the 2025 election, particularly between the province’s two largest parties, while support for smaller parties remains relatively stable.