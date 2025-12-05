Ontario teachers challenge union over termination for refusing to affirm LGBTQ issues

Two Ontario teachers are taking their union to the labour board after being terminated for refusing to celebrate and affirm LGBTQ issues, claiming their constitutional rights were ignored.

Matt and Nicole Alexander, long-serving educators from Cobden, Ontario, face a consultation hearing at the Ontario Labour Relations Board on December 8.

The hearing will consider their complaint that the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) failed in its duty of fair representation by refusing to advance their Charter-based grievances.

Because most government employees are unionized, teachers like the Alexanders can only pursue their rights under the Charter — including freedom of conscience and religion under section 2(a) and freedom of expression under section 2(b) — through their union.

When a union refuses to advance a grievance, workers are effectively blocked from challenging alleged violations of their constitutional rights.

The Alexanders’ troubles began after their son, Josh, publicly questioned his own school’s policy allowing biological males who identify as female to use girls’ washrooms.