Ontario

Peel high-crime weekend leads to attempted-murder charge and a wanted carjacking suspect

Sanchez held after Mississauga shelter stabbing; Creditview Rd. knife suspect still outstanding as police release photos
Lorena Sanchez was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing over the long weekend.
Lorena Sanchez was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing over the long weekend.Peel Police
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Ontario
Crime
Stabbings
Auto Theft
Peel Region
Car Jacking
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