Peel high-crime weekend leads to attempted-murder charge and a wanted carjacking suspect

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police charged a Mississauga woman with attempted murder after a Sunday stabbing outside a shelter, and are still hunting a man accused of stabbing a driver and another trying to take several vehicles the same night in Brampton.Lorena Sanchez, 42, of Mississauga, was arrested Monday. Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to Main St. and Dundas St. E., east of Dixie Rd., where officers found a man with a serious stab wound to the neck. Paramedics told CP24 they performed life-saving measures before he was taken to hospital, where he remained in critical condition. Police first detained a man involved in an altercation with the victim, then released him after deciding he did not do the stabbing. They said the incident was isolated and there was no ongoing threat to the public.Before she was named, police described the outstanding suspect as a Hispanic woman in her mid-30s, about 5-ft. 4-ins., with blond and brown hair, who fled on foot. Sanchez was located the next day and charged with one count of attempted murder. She was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. The charge has not been proven in court..About 10 p.m. Sunday near Clockwork Dr. and Creditview Rd., a man tried to take a vehicle with the owner inside and stabbed that owner, Peel’s Central Robbery Bureau said. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the same suspect then kicked in a nearby front door and demanded keys, failed, and tried two more vehicles. Those occupants were not hurt. Peel released photos of the man and called him armed and dangerous.He is described as a South Asian man, 25 to 30, slim, possible neck tattoo, last seen in a grey sweater, light pants, black Crocs, a blue-and-white Blue Jays cap and a black messenger bag. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening. The public is told not to approach him and to call 911..Separately, on Sept. 3 between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a suspect entered 32 unoccupied cars on Alpha Mills Rd., Falconer Dr. and Plainsman Rd. in Mississauga by smashing windows or opening unlocked doors and stole valuables. No cars were taken. Police released photos and describe a white man about 30 in a jacket with “POLO” on the collar, joggers, two-tone shoes and a backpack. He is still sought.