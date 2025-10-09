Peel high school poster on 'white-body supremacy' draws backlash

A poster displayed inside a Peel District School Board high school has sparked anger among parents and community members after an image of it was shared online.The poster, which was photographed on school property, read:“All of our bodies are infected by the VIRUS OF WHITE-BODY SUPREMACY. This virus was created by human beings in 1691 in the laboratory of the Virginia Assembly. It quickly spread throughout our continent, infecting all of its people. Today, white-body supremacy remains within all of us. It’s in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the institutions that govern us, & in the social contracts under which we live. IT IS IN OUR BODIES.”.A parent who said the material was posted at their son’s high school in Brampton uploaded a photo to social media, writing: “Why are we surprised? Schools have lost the plot. This is hanging in my son’s @PeelSchools high school in Brampton. But it won’t be by the time I’m finished with them.”The post triggered a wave of responses online, many condemning both the poster and the school board.“What is the over/under betting line that the teacher who posted this is a self loathing, virtue signaling, white, liberal, female, teacher?” wrote one user..Another commented, “Unbelievable yet believable in Anti White Canada.” One user said, “Rip it down. It’s super racist,” while another wrote, “Peel schools are allowing anti-white racism.”Other commenters directed criticism at the provincial government. One user tagged Premier Doug Ford, writing, “Look at what is happening in Ontario schools @fordnation!! … maybe pay attention to the garbage the children in your province are being brainwashed with by radical teachers!!” Another described the poster as “Anglophobia.” Others called it “deranged,” “disgusting,” and “appalling.” Some also tagged Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, warning that the controversy was now “in your city.”As of Thursday, the Peel District School Board had not publicly addressed the poster or explained whether it was part of an official program or placed independently by staff.