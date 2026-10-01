Ontario

Peel police recover 10 stolen vehicles in a 407 ETR fraud scheme

Four people are charged after investigators say plates were registered to fictitious companies and more than $100,000 in tolls went unpaid.
Haroon Qayumzada, Gajan Karunanithy, Tariq Hameed and Ismail Ismail were arrested
Haroon Qayumzada, Gajan Karunanithy, Tariq Hameed and Ismail Ismail were arrestedPeel Police
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Ontario
Crime
Peel Police
Auto Theft
407 ETR
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Western Standard
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