Peel police recover 10 stolen vehicles in a 407 ETR fraud scheme

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police say they have arrested four people and recovered 10 stolen vehicles in a registration fraud scheme tied to more than $100,000 in unpaid 407 ETR tolls.The Commercial Auto Crime Bureau launched the probe, Project Octane, in May. Investigators worked with the Ministry of Transportation and 407 ETR after fraudulent documents were allegedly used at several ServiceOntario locations. Police allege licence plates were registered to fictitious companies, so the users could avoid bills while running up tolls and parking fees. The Ministry of the Solicitor General funded the file, and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported it.Officers recovered 10 vehicles that had been re-vinned, meaning the vehicle identification number had been swapped for a fake or cloned one. Police said the vehicles were confirmed stolen and were worth about $750,000..The accused are Haroon Qayumzada, 31, of Caledon, charged with fraud over $5,000 and three counts of use of forged documents; Gajan Karunanithy, 35, of Brampton, charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of use of forged documents; Tariq Hameed, 53, of Milton, charged with use of forged documents; and Ismail Ismail, 37, of Toronto, charged with use of forged documents. “This investigation exposed a scheme designed to exploit public systems and shield suspects from accountability,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said. “The recovery of 10 stolen vehicles is a significant blow to those involved in auto crime and a clear example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and focused enforcement. We will continue targeting the individuals who enable and profit from criminal activity in our communities.”Police said vehicle thefts in Peel have fallen by more than 50% since a 2023 peak, and that as of June 30 they were down 10% from the same period in 2025. The 407 ETR is the electronic toll highway across the north end of the Greater Toronto Area. Cameras and transponders record trips, and the bill goes to the plate holder, which is why a plate registered to a company that does not exist stood out.