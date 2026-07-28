Ontario

Peel police say shootings have doubled due to increase in international drug trafficking, extortion

Gang activity linked to increase in shootings in Brampton, Mississauga, say Peel Police
Peel Regional Police patch
Peel Regional Police patch Courtesy Michael Charles Cole/CBC
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Mississauga
Brampton
Drug Trafficking
Peel Police
extortion gangs
For Brothers gang
increase in shootings
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Western Standard
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