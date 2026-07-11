Police on the lookout after active shooter in Toronto leaves two dead

Police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue at approximately 8:12 p.m. EDT after reports of gunfire during the event.

Officers located five people with gunshot wounds. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the three other injured people were not immediately known.

The incident occurred during the popular TD Salsa on St. Clair festival, a two-day Latino cultural celebration featuring music, dance and food that draws large crowds to the St. Clair West neighbourhood.

Police initially described the situation as an active shooter incident.

No suspect description has been released and police have not provided details on a possible motive. The public was advised to avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel. The festival was shut down following the shooting.